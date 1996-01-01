13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the oxidation number of each indicated atom and determine which step is the oxidation step.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) +4(b) +4(c) +6Oxidation occurred in Step 2
B
(a) +3(b) +3(c) +4Oxidation occurred in Step 2
C
(a) +2(b) +4(c) +2Oxidation occurred in Step 1
D
(a) 0(b) 0(c) +2Oxidation occurred in Step 2