4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Cycloalkanes
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
1,2-Diethylcyclobutane is more stable with a trans geometry while 1-3-diethylcyclobutane is more stable with a cis geometry. Figure out the reason behind this by drawing their structures.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
trans-1,2-Diethylcyclobutane has more steric strain than the cis form, and trans-1,3-Diethylcyclobutane has more steric strain than the cis form.
B
cis-1,2-Diethylcyclobutane has more steric strain than the trans form, and trans-1,3-Diethylcyclobutane has more steric strain than the cis form.
C
cis-1,2-Diethylcyclobutane has more steric strain than the trans form, and cis-1,3-Diethylcyclobutane has more steric strain than the trans form.
D
trans-1,2-Diethylcyclobutane has more steric strain than the cis form, and cis-1,3-Diethylcyclobutane has more steric strain than the trans form.