3. Acids and Bases
3. Acids and Bases Ranking Acidity
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following acid-base reaction and answer these questions:
(a) Which is stronger, the base or the conjugate base?
(b) Which side is favored, the reactants or the products?
(c) Would the Keq be less than, equal to, or greater than one?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) Methylamide is the stronger base.
(b) The products are favored.
(c) Keq would be less than 1.
B
(a) Methanide is the stronger base.
(b) The products are favored.
(c) Keq would be greater than 1.
C
(a) Methanide is the stronger acid.
(b) The reactants are favored.
(c) Keq would be less than 1.
D
(a) Methylamide is the stronger base.
(b) The reactants are favored.
(c) Keq would be greater than 1.
