8. Elimination Reactions
Nucleophiles and Basicity
8. Elimination Reactions Nucleophiles and Basicity
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
What change would be observed in the ratio of substitution and elimination products of ethyl iodide in methanol if we change the nucleophile from HO− to HS−?
What change would be observed in the ratio of substitution and elimination products of ethyl iodide in methanol if we change the nucleophile from HO− to HS−?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The ratio of substitution to elimination will increase.
B
The ratio of substitution to elimination will decrease.
C
The ratio of substitution to elimination will remain the same.
D
We can not determine this with the given data.