15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Mass Spect:Fragmentation
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect Mass Spect:Fragmentation
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict the most intense peaks that could be observed in the mass spectrum of 2-methylpropan-2-ol.
Predict the most intense peaks that could be observed in the mass spectrum of 2-methylpropan-2-ol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The most intense peaks will be at m/z 56 and 41.
B
The most intense peaks will be at m/z 59 and 56.
C
The most intense peaks will be at m/z 59, 56, and 41.
D
The most intense peaks will be at m/z 59, 56, and 29.