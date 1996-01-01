4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Drawing Newman Projections
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) Excluding the C3−C4 bond of 2,5-dimethylhexane, about which other C−C bonds can rotation take place?
(ii) Determine the number of the C−C bonds in 2,5-dimethylhexane that have equally stable staggered conformers.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): C1−C2 bond, C2−C3 bond, C2−C7 bond, C4−C5 bond, C5−C6 bond, and C5−C8 bond.
(ii): 4
B
(i): C1−C2 bond, C2−C3 bond, C2−C7 bond, C4−C5 bond, C5−C6 bond, and C5−C8 bond.
(ii): 7
C
(i): C2−C3 bond and C4−C5 bond.
(ii): 4
D
(i): C2−C3 bond and C4−C5 bond.
(ii): 7
