Consider the line-angle structure shown below:
(1) Identify the total number of carbon atoms.
(2) Label each carbon (use a, b, c, d, etc.)
(3) Determine the number of hydrogens on each carbon atom.
(4) Provide the hybrid structural formula.
(1) 12 carbons
(2)
(3)
• a, f, j, k, and l have three hydrogens each
• b, d, and e have two hydrogens each
• c, g, and h has one hydrogen each
• i have no hydrogens
(4)
(1) 12 carbons
(2)
(3)
• a, f, j, k, and l have three hydrogens each
• b, d, and e have two hydrogens each
• c has one hydrogen
• g, h, and i have no hydrogens
(4)
(1) 10 carbons
(2)
(3)
• a, f, h, i, and j have three hydrogens each
• b, d, and e have two hydrogens each
• c and g have one hydrogen each
(4)
(1) 10 carbons
(2)
(3)
• a, f, h, i, and j have three hydrogens each
• b, d, and e have two hydrogens each
• c and g have no hydrogens
(4)