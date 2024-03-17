8. Elimination Reactions
E2 Mechanism
8. Elimination Reactions E2 Mechanism
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
The elimination reactions of the cis-1-iodo-4-isopropylcyclohexane and trans-1-iodo-4-isopropylcyclohexane with sodium methoxide in methanol form 4-isopropylcyclohex-1-ene. Explain the reason why the cis-1-iodo-4-isopropylcyclohexane is more reactive than the trans-1-iodo-4-isopropylcyclohexane.
The elimination reactions of the cis-1-iodo-4-isopropylcyclohexane and trans-1-iodo-4-isopropylcyclohexane with sodium methoxide in methanol form 4-isopropylcyclohex-1-ene. Explain the reason why the cis-1-iodo-4-isopropylcyclohexane is more reactive than the trans-1-iodo-4-isopropylcyclohexane.