15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
NMR Integration
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect NMR Integration
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain how signal integration of the 1H NMR spectra will help identify the two compounds.
i) 1-bromoethane
ii) 1,1,2-tribromoethane
Explain how signal integration of the 1H NMR spectra will help identify the two compounds.
i) 1-bromoethane
ii) 1,1,2-tribromoethane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Compound (i) will give a ratio of 1:3, while compound (ii) will give a ratio of 2:1.
B
Compound (i) will give a ratio of 3:2, while compound (ii) will give a ratio of 1:2.
C
Compound (i) will give a ratio of 2:3, while compound (ii) will give a ratio of 3:1.
D
NMR integration cannot be used since the compounds will have the same ratio.