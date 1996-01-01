15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
NMR Integration
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect NMR Integration
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Structure identification becomes more efficient when one can identify the patterns of integration and multiplicity for common functional groups. For the indicated alkyl group in the following molecule, depict the expected integration and multiplicity patterns in the 1H NMR spectrum. (Do not worry about the chemical shifts.)
Structure identification becomes more efficient when one can identify the patterns of integration and multiplicity for common functional groups. For the indicated alkyl group in the following molecule, depict the expected integration and multiplicity patterns in the 1H NMR spectrum. (Do not worry about the chemical shifts.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D