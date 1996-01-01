23. Amines
Amine Alkylation
23. Amines Amine Alkylation
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the stronger base in each pair of compounds shown below. Provide a brief explanation for your answer.
(i) CH3CH2CH(OH)NH2 or CH3CH2CH2NH2
(ii) PhNHCH3 or PhCH2NHCH3
Determine the stronger base in each pair of compounds shown below. Provide a brief explanation for your answer.
(i) CH3CH2CH(OH)NH2 or CH3CH2CH2NH2
(ii) PhNHCH3 or PhCH2NHCH3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): CH3CH2CH2NH2 is a stronger base because the presence of an electron-withdrawing group reduces the electron density on the nitrogen in CH3CH2CH(OH)NH2.
(ii): PhCH2NHCH3 is a stronger base because it is an aliphatic amine, and aliphatic amines are stronger bases than aromatic amines.
(ii): PhCH2NHCH3 is a stronger base because it is an aliphatic amine, and aliphatic amines are stronger bases than aromatic amines.
B
(i): CH3CH2CH2NH2 is a stronger base because the presence of an electron-withdrawing group reduces the electron density on the nitrogen in CH3CH2CH(OH)NH2.
(ii): PhNHCH3 is a stronger base because it has a shorter carbon chain.
(ii): PhNHCH3 is a stronger base because it has a shorter carbon chain.
C
(i): CH3CH2CH(OH)NH2 is a stronger base due to strong hydrogen bond interactions between the hydroxyl and amino groups.
(ii): PhCH2NHCH3 is a stronger base because it is an aliphatic amine, and aliphatic amines are stronger bases than aromatic amines.
(ii): PhCH2NHCH3 is a stronger base because it is an aliphatic amine, and aliphatic amines are stronger bases than aromatic amines.
D
(i): CH3CH2CH(OH)NH2 is a stronger base because the presence of an electron-withdrawing group increases the electron density on the nitrogen.
(ii): PhCH2NHCH3 is a stronger base because it is an aliphatic amine, and aliphatic amines are stronger bases than aromatic amines.
(ii): PhCH2NHCH3 is a stronger base because it is an aliphatic amine, and aliphatic amines are stronger bases than aromatic amines.