(i): CH 3 CH 2 CH 2 NH 2 is a stronger base because the presence of an electron-withdrawing group reduces the electron density on the nitrogen in CH 3 CH 2 CH(OH)NH 2 .

(ii): PhCH 2 NHCH 3 is a stronger base because it is an aliphatic amine, and aliphatic amines are stronger bases than aromatic amines.