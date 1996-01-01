23. Amines
Amine Alkylation
23. Amines Amine Alkylation
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
In each of the following sets, arrange the compounds in increasing order of their boiling points.
a. dimethyl amine, trimethyl amine, diethyl amine
b. diethyl amine, dimethyl amine, dipropyl amine
c. methyl amine, methyl alcohol, methyl chloride
In each of the following sets, arrange the compounds in increasing order of their boiling points.
a. dimethyl amine, trimethyl amine, diethyl amine
b. diethyl amine, dimethyl amine, dipropyl amine
c. methyl amine, methyl alcohol, methyl chloride
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. diethyl amine < dimethyl amine < trimethyl amine
b. dimethyl amine < diethyl amine < dipropyl amine
c. methyl chloride < methyl amine < methyl alcohol
b. dimethyl amine < diethyl amine < dipropyl amine
c. methyl chloride < methyl amine < methyl alcohol
B
a. trimethyl amine < dimethyl amine < diethyl amine
b. dimethyl amine < diethyl amine < dipropyl amine
c. methyl chloride < methyl amine < methyl alcohol
b. dimethyl amine < diethyl amine < dipropyl amine
c. methyl chloride < methyl amine < methyl alcohol
C
a. diethyl amine < dimethyl amine < trimethyl amine
b. dipropyl amine < diethyl amine < dimethyl amine
c. methyl chloride < methyl amine < methyl alcohol
b. dipropyl amine < diethyl amine < dimethyl amine
c. methyl chloride < methyl amine < methyl alcohol
D
a. trimethyl amine < dimethyl amine < diethyl amine
b. dipropyl amine < diethyl amine < dimethyl amine
c. methyl alcohol < methyl amine < methyl chloride
b. dipropyl amine < diethyl amine < dimethyl amine
c. methyl alcohol < methyl amine < methyl chloride