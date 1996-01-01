4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkenes
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Naming Alkenes
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the correct names. Correct those that are misnamed.
(i) hex-4-yne
(ii) 4-methylhex-2-yne
A
Only (i) is correct.
Correct name for (ii): 3-methylhex-4-yne.
B
Only (i) is correct.
Correct name for (ii): 4-ethylbut-2-yne.
C
Only (ii) is correct.
Correct name for (i): hex-2-yne.
D
Both (i) and (ii) are correct.