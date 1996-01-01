1. A Review of General Chemistry
Condensed Structural Formula
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the appropriate condensed structures for the compounds given below.
(i) ethoxyethyne
(ii) ethyl-n-propylacetylene
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): HC≡COCH2CH3
(ii): CH3CH2C≡CCH2CH2CH3
B
(i): CH3CH2OC≡COCH2CH3
(ii): CH3CH2C≡CCH2CH3
C
(i): HC≡COCH3
(ii): CH3C≡CCH2CH2CH3
D
(i): HC≡COCH2CH3
(ii): CH3CH2C≡CCH(CH3)2
