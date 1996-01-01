7. Substitution Reactions
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
A stereospecific reaction of 2-(tosyloxy)cyclopentyl propionate and propionate produces a product that is dependent on the stereoisomer of the substrate. Because of the two asymmetric centers, the substrate has four stereoisomers: two cis and two trans. Explain the observations made below:
A trans substrate is more reactive than a cis substrate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The trans substrate intramolecular SN2 reaction produces positively charged cis intermediate that is more reactive than the neutral cis reactant.
B
The propanoate group in the cis substrate would displace the tosylate leaving group by an intramolecular SN2 reaction producing the same intermediate, forming the same product.
C
The propanoate would displace the tosylate group by back-side attack causing cis substrate to form a trans product.
D
None of the above