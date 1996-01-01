13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the identity of products obtained in each of the reactions shown below. If necessary, include a protonation step.
(i) 2,2-dimethyloxirane + ethylmagnesium bromide
(ii) propylene oxide + ethyllithium
(iii) cyclopentyloxirane + tert-butyllithium
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D