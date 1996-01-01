11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is it possible to make the following primary bromoalkane in good yield using the alkane halogenation reaction? Justify your answer.
A
No, it is not possible to synthesize the given primary bromoalkane through this reaction because of the steric hindrance by the ring.
B
Yes, it is possible to synthesize the given primary bromoalkane through this reaction because bromination preferably occurs at a less hindered site.
C
No, it is not possible to synthesize the given primary bromoalkane through this reaction due to the possibility of the formation of a more stable tertiary radical.
D
None of these.