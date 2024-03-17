8. Elimination Reactions
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
80PRACTICE PROBLEM
The solvolysis of 3-(1-bromoethyl)-2,2,4,4-tetramethylpentane can produce several products, including both E1 and SN1 products, from the unrearranged and rearranged carbocation intermediate. Show all the possible products, including the carbocation intermediate from which they come, and indicate whether they are E1 or SN1 products.
