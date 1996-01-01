(S)-Amphetamine is a commercially available drug used as a CNS stimulant. Considering the fact that (S)-amphetamine rotates the plane-polarized light in the clockwise direction, answer the following questions:

(a) Should (S)-amphetamine be referred to as (d) or (l)?

(b) Should it be referred to as (+) or (−)?

(c) What would be the direction of rotation (d or l; + or −) for (R)-amphetamine?



