3. Acids and Bases Reaction Mechanism
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if the given molecule is a weak, strong, or intermediate nucleophile.
Does it add to a carbonyl directly, or does it need to wait for a carbocation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Strong nucleophile.
Adds to a carbonyl directly.
B
Intermediate nucleophile.
Adds to a carbonyl directly.
C
Strong nucleophile.
It needs to wait for a carbocation.
D
Weak nucleophile.
It needs to wait for a carbocation.