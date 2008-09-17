10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydroboration
10. Addition Reactions Alkyne Hydroboration
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the identity of products obtained in the reaction of but-1-yne with each of the reagents shown below.
(i) H2, Pd/BaSO4 catalyst, quinoline
(ii) Br2 (1 equivalent)
(iii) Br2 (2 equivalents)
Determine the identity of products obtained in the reaction of but-1-yne with each of the reagents shown below.
(i) H2, Pd/BaSO4 catalyst, quinoline
(ii) Br2 (1 equivalent)
(iii) Br2 (2 equivalents)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D