(i) Why does the reaction of the alkoxide with the secondary haloalkane below not form the ether?
(ii) However, the structurally similar thioether can be created by an analogous reaction. Explain.
(i) The reaction of the alkoxide with the secondary haloalkane does not form the ether because of the competing addition mechanism for secondary leaving groups; (ii) The thioether can be created by an analogous reaction because the thiolate anion is a better base than the alkoxide.
(i) The reaction of the alkoxide with the secondary haloalkane does not form the ether because of the competing elimination mechanism for secondary leaving groups; (ii) The thioether can be created by an analogous reaction because the thiolate anion is a better base than the alkoxide.
(i) The reaction of the alkoxide with the secondary haloalkane does not form the ether because of the competing elimination mechanism for secondary leaving groups; (ii) The thioether can be created by an analogous reaction because the thiolate anion is a better nucleophile than the alkoxide.
(i) The reaction of the alkoxide with the secondary haloalkane does not form the ether because of the competing addition mechanism for secondary leaving groups; (ii) The thioether can be created by an analogous reaction because the thiolate anion is a better nucleophile than the alkoxide.