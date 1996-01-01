3. Acids and Bases
Acid Base Equilibrium
3. Acids and Bases Acid Base Equilibrium
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the products of the acid-base reaction shown below. Use the p Ka values to determine whether the reaction favors the product or reactant side at equilibrium. (pKa of the acid on the reactant side is 4.87, p Ka of the acid on the product side is 16.0)
Give the products of the acid-base reaction shown below. Use the p Ka values to determine whether the reaction favors the product or reactant side at equilibrium. (pKa of the acid on the reactant side is 4.87, p Ka of the acid on the product side is 16.0)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction favors the product side.
B
The reaction favors the reactant side.
C
The reaction favors the product side.
D
The reaction favors the reactant side.