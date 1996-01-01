4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Ring Strain
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Ring Strain
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The normal bond angle for an sp3-hybridized carbon is 109.5°. The normal C(sp3)-C(sp3) bond length is 1.54 Å. Provide a brief explanation as to why the molecule below deviates from the normal values.
The normal bond angle for an sp3-hybridized carbon is 109.5°. The normal C(sp3)-C(sp3) bond length is 1.54 Å. Provide a brief explanation as to why the molecule below deviates from the normal values.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The molecule deviates from the normal values of bond length and angle because of electronegative groups.
B
The molecule deviates from the normal values of bond length and angle because of low s-character.
C
The molecule deviates from the normal values of bond length and angle because of steric bulk.
D
The molecule deviates from the normal values of bond length and angle because of octet expansion.