13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Reducing Agent
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Reducing Agent
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Extraction of peanuts gives triolein in good quantities. Its IR spectrum shows a strong peak at 1722 cm-1. It is a liquid with a melting point of 5 °C. When it is hydrolyzed in a basic medium, 1 equivalent of glycerol and 3 equivalents of oleic acid are obtained.
a. Draw the structures of triolein.
b. Show the structures of its products when treated with lithium aluminum hydride, followed by aqueous hydrolysis.
Extraction of peanuts gives triolein in good quantities. Its IR spectrum shows a strong peak at 1722 cm-1. It is a liquid with a melting point of 5 °C. When it is hydrolyzed in a basic medium, 1 equivalent of glycerol and 3 equivalents of oleic acid are obtained.
a. Draw the structures of triolein.
b. Show the structures of its products when treated with lithium aluminum hydride, followed by aqueous hydrolysis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D