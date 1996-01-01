Extraction of peanuts gives triolein in good quantities. Its IR spectrum shows a strong peak at 1722 cm-1. It is a liquid with a melting point of 5 °C. When it is hydrolyzed in a basic medium, 1 equivalent of glycerol and 3 equivalents of oleic acid are obtained.



a. Draw the structures of triolein.

b. Show the structures of its products when treated with lithium aluminum hydride, followed by aqueous hydrolysis.