13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Reducing Agent
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the product formed when the following esters react with DIBAl-H. For a reaction sequence utilizing this reaction, is there a need to convert from one ester to another?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i)
(ii)
There is no need to convert from one ester to another. The reaction will form a ketone product.
B
(i)
(ii)
There is no need to convert from one ester to another. The reaction will form an aldehyde product.
C
(i)
(ii)
One ester must be converted to another to form a desired product.
D
(i)
(ii)
One ester must be converted to another to form a desired product.