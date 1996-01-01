12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Naming Thiols
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide names for the following thiols using IUPAC nomenclature.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. hexane-2-thiol
b. (Z)-2-methylbut-2-ene-1-thiol
c. cyclopent-2-ene-1-thiol
B
a. 3,3-dimethylbutane-2-thiol
b. (Z)-2-methylbut-2-ene-1-thiol
c. cyclopent-2-ene-1-thiol
C
a. hexane-2-thiol
b. (E)-2-methylbut-2-ene-1-thiol
c. cyclopent-2-ene-1-thiol
D
a. 3,3-dimethylbutane-2-thiol
b. (E)-2-methylbut-2-ene-1-thiol
c. cyclopentanol
