15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
NMR Practice
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the proton NMR spectra specify the characteristic difference in peaks between the pair of compounds in each of the following.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Unique splitting pattern in both.
B
Number of signals.
C
Widely different chemical shift values.
D
There is no difference.