A graduate student performing a complex organic synthesis required 1-ethylcyclopenta-1,3-diene as one of her compounds of interest. She started with 3-chloro-5-ethylcyclopent-1-ene and was able to convert it into 4-ethylcyclopent-2-en-1-ol. She then performed an acid-catalyzed dehydration on 4-ethylcyclopent-2-en-1-ol to convert it into her required compound. Write a mechanism for the dehydration reaction.