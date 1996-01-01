4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Axial vs Equatorial
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Indicate whether the substituents in the two chair conformers for the disubstituted cyclohexanes given below are one axial and one equatorial in each of the chair conformers or both axial in one chair conformer and both equatorial in the other conformer.
(i) cis-1,3-diethylcyclohexane
(ii) trans-1,3-diethylcyclohexane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): One axial and one equatorial in each of the chair conformers.
(ii): Both axial in one chair conformer and both equatorial in the other conformer.
B
(i): One axial and one equatorial in each of the chair conformers.
(ii): One axial and one equatorial in each of the chair conformers.
C
(i): Both axial in one chair conformer and both equatorial in the other conformer.
(ii): One axial and one equatorial in each of the chair conformers.
D
(i): Both axial in one chair conformer and both equatorial in the other conformer.
(ii): Both axial in one chair conformer and both equatorial in the other conformer.
