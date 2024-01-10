12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Alcohol Nomenclature
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The given name is wrong, based on IUPAC rules. Provide the correct name of the compound below.
3,5-dimethyl-4-oxoheptan-2-ol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2,4-dimethyl-2-oxo-4-heptanaldehyde
B
4-hydroxy-3,5-dimethyl-2-heptanol
C
2-hydroxy-3,5-dimethylheptan-4-one
D
3,5-methyl-2-oxy-4-heptanone