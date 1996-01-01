Two isomeric products are produced in the hydroboration-oxidation of (E)-3-methylpent-2-ene.

(i) Give the structures of the products and determine the absolute configuration of each stereocenter in each of the structures you proposed.

(ii) Identify the relationship between the two isomeric products.

(iii) Determine the relationship between the products formed in the hydroboration-oxidation of (Z)-3-methylpent-2-ene and those formed in the hydroboration-oxidation of (E)-3-methylpent-2-ene.