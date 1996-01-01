15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
H NMR Table
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
The NMR spectrum of ethylbenzene shows a broad peak around δ 7.2 in the aromatic region. Determine how many different types of protons are present in ethylbenzene and explain the presence of the broad peak in the aromatic regions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There are seven types of protons in ethylbenzene. Five types of aromatic protons appear too close to give a broad peak in the aromatic region.
B
There are five types of protons in ethylbenzene. The aromatic protons appear as a broad peak due to resonance hydrogen bonding.
C
There are five types of protons in ethylbenzene. Three types of aromatic protons appear too close to give a broad peak in the aromatic region.
D
There are seven types of protons in ethylbenzene. Five types of aromatic protons appear a broad peak due to resonating structure.