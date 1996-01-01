15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
H NMR Table
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect H NMR Table
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the expected chemical shifts (ppm) for each of the protons present in the structures given below?
What are the expected chemical shifts (ppm) for each of the protons present in the structures given below?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a). Protons 'a' = δ 1.7, protons 'b' = δ 5.5.
(b). Protons 'a' = δ 2.3, protons 'b' = δ 7.2.
(b). Protons 'a' = δ 2.3, protons 'b' = δ 7.2.
B
(a). Protons 'a' = δ 5.5, protons 'b' = δ 1.7.
(b). Protons 'a' = δ 2.3, protons 'b' = δ 7.2.
(b). Protons 'a' = δ 2.3, protons 'b' = δ 7.2.
C
(a). Protons 'a' = δ 5.5, protons 'b' = δ 2.9.
(b). Protons 'a' = δ 7.0, protons 'b' = δ 7.2.
(b). Protons 'a' = δ 7.0, protons 'b' = δ 7.2.
D
(a). Protons 'a' = δ 0.5, protons 'b' = δ 1.7.
(b). Protons 'a' = δ 7.3, protons 'b' = δ 1.2.
(b). Protons 'a' = δ 7.3, protons 'b' = δ 1.2.