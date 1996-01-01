1. A Review of General Chemistry
Molecular Orbitals
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
a. Draw the end lobes of molecular orbitals of conjugated π-bonds in the following to show whether the HOMO is symmetric or antisymmetric.
i. A polyene with even numbers of π-bonds.
ii. A polyene with odd numbers of π-bonds.
b. Do these MOs follow the Woodward–Hoffmann rules given below?
Woodward–Hoffmann rules:
- For an even number of π-bonds, an electrocyclic reaction occurs thermally with a conrotatory ring closure and photochemically with disrotatory ring closure.
- For an odd number of π-bonds electrocyclic reaction thermally with a disrotatory ring closure and photochemically with conrotatory ring closure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. b. Woodward–Hoffmann rules are valid for both types of conjugated systems
B
a. b. Woodward–Hoffmann rules are not valid for both types of conjugated systems
C
a. b. Woodward–Hoffmann rules are valid only for the conjugated systems with an even number of π bonds
D
a. b. Woodward–Hoffmann rules are valid only for the conjugated systems with an odd number π bonds