10. Addition Reactions Epoxide Reactions
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Deuterium replaces hydrogen to show the existence of the NIH shift by determining the major product obtained through the rearrangement of the given arene oxide.
For the given reaction, draw the major product of the carbocation that would form a phenol by losing either H+ or D+ rather than undergoing NIH shift.
