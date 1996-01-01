15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Structure Determination without Mass Spect
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A plant was used to add bromine across the double bond of prop-1-ene to produce 1,2-dibromopropane. A malfunction in the controller caused a rise in the reaction temperature due to which several impurities were formed along with the product. The NMR spectrum of one such impurity is given below. Determine the structure of this impurity using this spectrum and assign peaks to the protons present in this structure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a = δ 3.5 (triplet)
b and c = δ 2.3 (pentet)
B
a and c = δ 2.3 (pentet)
b = δ 3.5 (triplet)
C
a and c = δ 3.5 (triplet)
b = δ 2.3 (pentet)
D
a and b = δ 3.5 (triplet)
c = δ 2.3 (pentet)