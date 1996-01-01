26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
Proteins and Amino Acids
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which tripeptide has a more readily cleaved C-terminal peptide bond by Carboxypeptidase A and why? Gly-Val-Glu or Gly-Val-Leu
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gly-Val-Leu has a more readily cleaved C-terminal peptide bond by Carboxypeptidase A because Gly has a nonpolar substituent.
B
Gly-Val-Glu has a more readily cleaved C-terminal peptide bond by Carboxypeptidase A because Gly has a polar substituent.
C
Gly-Val-Leu has a more readily cleaved C-terminal peptide bond by Carboxypeptidase A because Leu has a nonpolar substituent.
D
Gly-Val-Glu has a more readily cleaved C-terminal peptide bond by Carboxypeptidase A because Glu has a polar substituent.