26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
Proteins and Amino Acids
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A polypeptide composed of 13 unique amino acids undergoes partial hydrolysis to yield the following peptides:
(i) Arg, Gln, Thr (ii) Leu, Arg (iii) Phe, Cys, Gln (iv) Thr, Arg
(v) Glu, Lys, Pro (vi) Met, Ala, Pro (vii) Leu, Tyr, Arg (viii) Gln, Lys, Cys
(ix) Pro, Met (x) Lys, Glu, Gln (xi) Gln, Phe (xii) Val, Ala
If the reaction of the intact polypeptide with carboxypeptidase A releases Leu, what is the sequence of the polypeptide?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Leu-Arg-Tyr-Thr-Gln-Phe-Cys-Lys-Glu-Pro-Met-Ala-Val
B
Val-Ala-Met-Pro-Glu-Lys-Cys-Phe-Gln-Thr-Tyr-Arg-Leu
C
Glu-Lys-Phe-Gln-Tyr-Thr-Val-Met-Pro-Ala-Cys-Leu
D
Leu-Cys-Ala-Met-Val-Gln-Thr-Tyr-Glu-Phe-Lys-Pro