A polypeptide composed of 13 unique amino acids undergoes partial hydrolysis to yield the following peptides:

(i) Arg, Gln, Thr (ii) Leu, Arg (iii) Phe, Cys, Gln (iv) Thr, Arg

(v) Glu, Lys, Pro (vi) Met, Ala, Pro (vii) Leu, Tyr, Arg (viii) Gln, Lys, Cys

(ix) Pro, Met (x) Lys, Glu, Gln (xi) Gln, Phe (xii) Val, Ala

If the reaction of the intact polypeptide with carboxypeptidase A releases Leu, what is the sequence of the polypeptide?