Lewis Structure
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Methyl diazoacetate decomposes to give molecular nitrogen and a carbene upon strong heating. Draw the appropriate Lewis structure of the carbene.
(A carbene is a molecule that contains a neutral divalent carbon atom with two unshared valence electrons)
Methyl diazoacetate
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D