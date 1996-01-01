It takes several steps to create product I from reactant A. The reaction proceeds as illustrated in the reaction coordinate diagram below.









a. How many intermediates are generated throughout the synthesis?

b. List the letters that correspond to the transition states.

c. Identify which step of the reaction is the fastest.

d. Between A and I, which one is more stable?

e. Does E or I form faster from G?

f. Which intermediate is the most stable?