Provide a brief explanation as to why a racemic mixture forms when (R)-5,5-dimethylhexan-2-ol is heated in H2SO4.
Heating (R)-5,5-dimethylhexan-2-ol in H2SO4 reversibly produces an alkene via an E1 mechanism. In the reverse reaction, the carbocation can be attacked from both sides by water producing a racemic mixture.
Heating (R)-5,5-dimethylhexan-2-ol in H2SO4 reversibly produces an alkene via an E2 mechanism. In the reverse reaction, the alkene can be attacked from both sides by water producing a racemic mixture.
Heating (R)-5,5-dimethylhexan-2-ol in H2SO4 produces an alcohol via an SN2 mechanism. The inversion of configuration produces a racemic mixture.
Heating (R)-5,5-dimethylhexan-2-ol in H2SO4 produces an alcohol via an SN1 mechanism. The carbocation intermediate can be attacked from both sides by water producing a racemic mixture.