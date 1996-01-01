8. Elimination Reactions
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reactions given below were conducted under the same conditions. The second reaction was found to be much slower than the first reaction. What can we conclude about the mechanism of the reaction? (Note that a carbon-deuterium bond is stronger than a carbon-hydrogen bond.)
A
The reaction proceeds via the E1 mechanism.
B
The reaction proceeds via the SN1 mechanism.
C
The reaction proceeds via the E2 mechanism.
D
The reaction proceeds via the SN2 mechanism.