7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the solvents propanol or methyl tert-butyl ether would tilt the equilibrium further to the right? Assume an SN2 mechanism.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
propanol
B
methyl tert-butyl ether
C
Neither solvent would tilt the equilibrium further to the right.
D
Both solvents would tilt the equilibrium further to the right equally.