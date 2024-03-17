The general reaction below is the Reformatsky reaction wherein an organozinc reagent is used to add to the carbonyl group of an aldehyde or ketone. However, nucleophilic addition does not occur for an ester group because the organozinc is less reactive than a Grignard reagent. To prepare the organozinc reagent, an α-bromo ester is treated with zinc.

Using the Reformatsky reaction, show the following compound can be synthesized.