16. Conjugated Systems
Diels-Alder Reaction
16. Conjugated Systems Diels-Alder Reaction
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the Diels-Alder reaction shown below, a Lewis acid-Lewis base complex forms with the dienophile. Predict what will happen to the rate of the reaction and justify your answer.
In the Diels-Alder reaction shown below, a Lewis acid-Lewis base complex forms with the dienophile. Predict what will happen to the rate of the reaction and justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction will proceed faster due to the increased energy gap between the HOMO-LUMO of the diene and dienophile.
B
The reaction will proceed slower due to the increased bulkiness of the dienophile.
C
The reaction will proceed faster due to the reduced electron repulsion between the diene and the dienophile.
D
The reaction will proceed slower due to the additional electrons introduced between the reactants and products.