7. Substitution Reactions
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
The given benzylic iodide is inert toward SN1 and SN2 reactions. Explain why.
The SN1 reaction is not possible because a bridgehead carbocation can not be formed due to high angle and ring strains.
The SN2 reaction is not possible because of the high steric hindrance for the backside attack of the nucleophile.
The SN1 reaction is not possible because tertiary benzylic carbocations are not stable.
The SN2 reaction is not possible because of the high steric hindrance for the backside attack of the nucleophile.
The SN1 reaction is not possible because the resulting carbocation would be in conjugation with the ring.
The SN2 reaction is not possible because the incoming nucleophile would attack the benzene ring instead.
The SN1 and SN2 reactions are not possible because iodide is a poor leaving group.