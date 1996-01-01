4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Drawing Newman Projections
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Drawing Newman Projections
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are two possible conformers for cis-1,3-difluorocyclohexane.
(i) Using Newman projections, draw each conformer.
(ii) Identify the conformer that will predominantly exist at equilibrium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i)
(ii)
B
(i)
(ii)
C
(i)
(ii)
D
(i)
(ii)