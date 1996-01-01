15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
1H NMR:Number of Signals
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect 1H NMR:Number of Signals
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the relationship between the two products obtained when we replace H a and Hb of propane-2-thione with deuterium? How many signals would you expect for these hydrogens in the 1H NMR spectrum?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The products are enantiomers and the two hydrogens will produce one signal in the 1H NMR spectrum.
B
The products are diastereomers and the two hydrogens will produce two signals in the 1H NMR spectrum.
C
The products are the same compound and the two hydrogens will produce one signal in the 1H NMR spectrum.
D
The products are enantiomers and the two hydrogens will produce two signals in the 1H NMR spectrum.