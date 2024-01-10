6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following equilibrium process and its related ∆G°:
(1) Calculate Keq.
(2) Determine the % reactants and % products present in an equilibrium mixture at 298 K.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(1) Keq = 2.4×10–3
(2) 99.8% reactants; 0.2% products
B
(1) Keq = 11
(2) 8.6% reactants; 91.4% products
C
(1) Keq = 2.4×10–3
(2) 0.2% reactants; 99.8% products
D
(1) Keq = 11
(2) 91.4% reactants; 8.6% products